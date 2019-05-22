Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

‘Movies on Deck’ to show Saving Private Ryan on D-Day anniversary

Posted 9:22 AM, May 22, 2019, by

Photo from LST 393 Facebook page

MUSKEGON, Mich. – If you like summer movies about heroes, you have a chance to watch them outdoors in Muskegon this summer.

The USS LST 393 Museum Movies on Deck film series has been announced for the summer and will kick off on Thursday, June 6 with “Saving Private Ryan.” June 6 is the actual 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of France during World War II.  The movie will start at 8:00 p.m. inside the ship which was part of the invasion.

The movies are free of charge, but donations to help the veterans museum are welcome. Concessions are available, but attendees should bring their own chairs. The rest of the movies in June and July start right after sunset, at about 10:00 p.m.  In August, they start around 9:30 p.m.

The remainder of the movie schedule:

  • June 14 – Big
  • June 21 – She Wore a Yellow Ribbon
  • July 5 – Air Force 1
  • July 12 – The Wizard of Oz
  • July 26 – Mulan
  • August 3 – Caddyshack
  • August 16 – People’s choice – TBD

If the weather is bad, movies will be shown inside the giant tank deck of the ship.

LST 393 is located at the Mart Dock adjacent to Heritage Landing on the downtown Muskegon waterfront. For more details, visit their website at www.lst393.org.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.