'Movies on Deck' to show Saving Private Ryan on D-Day anniversary

MUSKEGON, Mich. – If you like summer movies about heroes, you have a chance to watch them outdoors in Muskegon this summer.

The USS LST 393 Museum Movies on Deck film series has been announced for the summer and will kick off on Thursday, June 6 with “Saving Private Ryan.” June 6 is the actual 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of France during World War II. The movie will start at 8:00 p.m. inside the ship which was part of the invasion.

The movies are free of charge, but donations to help the veterans museum are welcome. Concessions are available, but attendees should bring their own chairs. The rest of the movies in June and July start right after sunset, at about 10:00 p.m. In August, they start around 9:30 p.m.

The remainder of the movie schedule:

June 14 – Big

June 21 – She Wore a Yellow Ribbon

July 5 – Air Force 1

July 12 – The Wizard of Oz

July 26 – Mulan

August 3 – Caddyshack

August 16 – People’s choice – TBD

If the weather is bad, movies will be shown inside the giant tank deck of the ship.

LST 393 is located at the Mart Dock adjacent to Heritage Landing on the downtown Muskegon waterfront. For more details, visit their website at www.lst393.org.