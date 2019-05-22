Name the new toucans at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two new residents at John Ball Zoo need names.

A male and female toco toucan have been moved to Grand Rapids from the San Diego Zoo. Zoo visitors made suggestions in early May for the names and zoo staff narrowed the suggestions down to four. The nominees are:

Banana and Mango

Tilly and Tango

Peanut and Cashew

Tica and Fernando

You can vote for your choice at this link.

The male toucan will be a year old in July. The female is two years old. They are not expected to mate until they are three to four years old.

The toco is the largest of all toucans.