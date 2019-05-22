Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

NASCAR to buy Intl. Speedway, owner of Daytona, Talladega, MIS

Posted 10:57 AM, May 22, 2019, by

BROOKLYN, MI - AUGUST 12: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light/Mobil 1 Ford, rides with his son, Keelan, after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Consmers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 12, 2018 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

(AP) – NASCAR is buying International Speedway in a deal worth about $2 billion.

International Speedway Corp. owns some of America’s most well known car racing facilities including the Daytona International Speedway and in Florida, where the company is based, and the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

FOX 17 Editor Note: International Speedway also owns Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan and the Chicagoland Speedway.

The companies said Wednesday that deal is expected to close this year.

The deal comes a year after reports suggested the France family, known as the “first family” of NASCAR racing, was looking to sell it. Reports that have not been specifically addressed by the current leadership, including Lesa France Kennedy, an executive vice president and the CEO of International Speedway Corp.

NASCAR late last year began acquiring the remaining public stock in International Speedway, which owns a majority of the NASCAR-sanctioned tracks. Layoffs began after the start of the year and many longtime employees, some who had started with the company under Bill France Jr., were let go.

NASCAR could, at minimum, be seeking investors. The silence has only fueled speculation.

