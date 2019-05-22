Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

New scabies outbreak at Michigan prison for women led to quarantine

Posted 9:34 AM, May 22, 2019, by

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a new scabies outbreak at Michigan’s only prison for women led to a quarantine at the facility so inmates could get treatment.

The Michigan Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday that a residential unit at Huron Valley prison near Ypsilanti was placed under quarantine Friday. The Detroit Free Press reports 83 prisoners in the unit were treated for the parasitic mites that burrow under the skin and lay eggs.

MLive.com reports the unit returned to normal operations Saturday. Department spokesman Chris Gautz says the hope “is that we contain this and it doesn’t spread any further.”

The department was sued in April , with the lawsuit saying prisoners suffered severe itching and permanent scarring because officials took more than a year to diagnose and properly treat an earlier scabies outbreak .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.