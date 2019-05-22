Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police hope image on shirt will help identify man’s remains

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in a Detroit suburb are hoping an image of a child on a shirt can help identify the body of the man who was wearing it.

Dearborn police say the drawn picture is of a child with short dark hair. The child appears to be seated near the wheel of a bicycle.

CSX Transportation reported finding the man’s skeletal remains April 23 in a wooded area. Police say the man possibly was homeless and appeared to be older and white. He wore tan pants, a tan jacket and orange knit cap. A brown boot was found on one of his feet and a yellow rain boot was on the other.

Foul play is not suspected in his death.

