ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 08: Former Michigan Wolverines player Juwan Howard supports Michigan against the Louisville Cardinals during the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship at the Georgia Dome on April 8, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Reports: Michigan hiring Juwan Howard as basketball coach
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 08: Former Michigan Wolverines player Juwan Howard supports Michigan against the Louisville Cardinals during the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship at the Georgia Dome on April 8, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJBK) – The University of Michigan announced Wednesday they have hired former Fab Five member Juwan Howard as their new men’s basketball head coach, according to Stadium.
Howard, 46, has been an assistant coach with the Miami Heat since 2013 and played in the NBA before that from 1994 to 2013 while winning two NBA championships.