Reports: Michigan hiring Juwan Howard as basketball coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJBK) – The University of Michigan announced Wednesday they have hired former Fab Five member Juwan Howard as their new men’s basketball head coach, according to Stadium.

Howard, 46, has been an assistant coach with the Miami Heat since 2013 and played in the NBA before that from 1994 to 2013 while winning two NBA championships.

