Striking back, Trump says ‘I don’t do cover-ups’

Posted 12:04 PM, May 22, 2019



WASHINGTON (AP) —  President Donald Trump is blasting Democratic leaders after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused him of engaging in a cover-up.

Trump on Wednesday made a surprise appearance in the Rose Garden after cutting short an infrastructure meeting with Democratic leaders.

He appeared behind a sign that listed the cost of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and Trump’s slogans of “No Collusion” and “No Obstruction.”

Trump said, “I don’t do cover-ups” and declared that Democrats had to choose whether to investigate him or work together on the country’s priorities.

The president has long criticized the Mueller probe and the Democratic investigations.

Democrats are frustrated with the White House’s efforts to block their investigations and stymie their oversight responsibilities.

Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meeting with Democrats behind closed doors Wednesday, tamped down the push among some Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

She stressed the need for patience and pointed to legal battles that she said have already found success in forcing Trump to comply with investigations, according to a person familiar with her remarks.

Speaking to reporters later, Pelosi made it clear she’s not letting Trump off the hook. She said Trump is “engaged in a cover up.”

Some Democrats urging impeachment say the move would not necessarily be aimed at removing the president, but instead to bolster their position in court as they conduct their investigation.

Pelosi’s remarks to Democrats were described by a person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to discuss the private meeting.

