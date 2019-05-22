Unlimited shrimp and other delectable dishes await at Grand Taste

Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Posted 11:59 AM, May 22, 2019, by

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is coming up in a couple week, but what about the people who aren't fans of golf? Don't worry, people can come out and support the fundraiser by enjoying the spread of food at The Grand Taste and the Grand Taste Garden, featuring the best restaurants, breweries, and Meijer food Michigan has to offer.

The Meijer LPGA Classic will take place June 11-16 at the Blythfield Country Club.

Grand Taste will be during the weekend on June 14-16.

To purchase tickets or to learn more information, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.

