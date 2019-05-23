AVM survivor works to “Pay it Forward” at Mary Free Bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - John Deedery is one of Mary Free Bed's newest and most loved volunteers.

Physical Therapist at Mary Free Bed, Kirk Randall says, "He’s just a really neat guy, very positive person."

Randall has known John for quite awhile.

These days, John helps to keep therapy rooms clean, but that’s not how he first came to know the rehabilitation hospital.

John reflects, "It’s humbling to see from where I started to now."

In 2014 John was on the computer when he developed a splitting head-ache, he reflects; "At some point I started vomiting uncontrollably, and like projectile vomiting, and and so we called the doctor back. They told us to go to the hospital."

John had a brain AVM, or Arteriovenous Malformation, a rare condition in which blood vessels tangle in an abnormal way.

It’s a condition that rendered John completely unable to speak or move.

"I didn’t think something like this could happen to me," says John.

A video on YouTube, created by John's sister, depicts what John's life was like following his stroke.

A slow and painful three years in which John went through two intense surgeries to remove his AVM, but he never stopped fighting.

Randall, who was his physical therapist the past few years, recounts, "I believe a lot of it was his family and his drive to do better and his faith."

The fact that we're now able to interview John may have spoiled it for you, but in the best way.

After three years of slow improvement, and incredible work, the John that three years ago couldn’t move, is now doing push ups and holding engaging conversations!

While making air quotes John tells us, "Everything is starting to get back to “normal.”

John is also attending occupational therapy school and working towards a career in physical therapy so he can help other’s the way many helped him.

"I do want to help people, like I guess, give them hope that they can get past whatever they need to get past," says John.