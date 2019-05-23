Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Census Bureau estimates show growth in western Michigan; Grand Rapids tops 200k

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Census Bureau estimates say Grand Rapids and its surrounding suburbs led much of Michigan’s population growth last year.

The Detroit News reports the western Michigan city surpassed the 200,000 population mark in the yearly estimates released Thursday. Grand Rapids showed a population of 200,217 as of last summer, an increase of 1,135 residents. Growth also was reported in surrounding communities.

The figures show that Detroit’s population continued to decline, but the losses were smaller than in past years. The estimates show 672,662 residents as of last summer, a loss of 1,526. The Detroit area’s biggest gainers included the suburbs of Macomb Township, Canton Township and Novi.

