First cruise ship of the season docks in Muskegon

Posted 9:37 AM, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38AM, May 23, 2019

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- The Victory I cruise ship arrived along the  shoreline in Muskegon Thursday morning.

Visitors are able to explore the ship throughout the day.

“Hosting the cruise ships in Muskegon is exciting because it brings attention to our deep water harbor. The economic impact of the port has been estimated to be $300 million annually,” said Cindy Larsen, president of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “Thousands of people travel to this community by cruise ship, the high-speed Lake Express Ferry, a sailing yacht, or motor cruiser. Vessels of all sizes and shapes are here to see the beautiful vistas of Muskegon Lake and Lake Michigan.”

To see the cruise ship schedule and to learn more about the Port of Muskegon click here.

