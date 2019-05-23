× Gas leak prompts evacuations in Portland

PORTLAND, Mich. — A gas leak has forced multiple people to be evacuated from their homes Thursday in Ionia County.

A large gas main breech at the intersection of Grand River Avenue and S West Street in Portland.

Traffic is being re-routed around the area and evacuated residents are being taken to Portland City Hall.

Consumers Energy is at the scene working on repairing the link.

People who are impacted by the gas leak can go to City Hall, located at 259 Kent St., until the issue is resolved.