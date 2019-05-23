Get a tour of what’s new at Family Fare stores in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family Fare has gone through some pretty big changes recently, Spartan Nash has implemented a major rebranding of their local supermarkets.

It's all based on five core promises to their customers:

Local- With fresh produce from local farmers and hundreds more locally sourced products in every aisle; plus the company’s commitment to building stronger communities through financial and product donations, volunteering efforts and career opportunities.

With value beyond price- Including weekly deals on a broad array of groceries, quality meats and fresh seafood and additional savings on private brands such as Our Family® and Open Acres®. Plus the convenience of ready-made meals and Fast Lane curbside pickup and at-home delivery.

With affordable wellness- Including low and no-cost generic medications, natural and organic products and a Living Well team committed to helping store guests on their wellness journey.

Socially smart- With companywide efforts to reduce energy consumption and minimize waste; commitments to support programs such as Double Up Food Bucks, the Fair Food Pledge and animal welfare; as well as help store guests find the products that fit their lifestyles with clean, easy-to-read labels and reduced ingredient lists on Our Family and Open Acres items throughout the store.

Fun and indulgent- With new ways to browse, indulge and discover, including Betty Kaye’s, The Fresh Divide and new products added to their shelves every day.

Todd got a firsthand tour from the CEO and President, Dave Staples, who showed us what has changed in Family Fare stores in West Michigan, and what new services customers can take advantage of.

To learn more about Family Fare and about some of their new products, visit shopfamilyfare.com.