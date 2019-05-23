Get up close and personal with exotic critters at Anderson & Girls Orchards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Camels, lemurs, and wallabyes, oh my! See all of these wild animals up close and personal, for free, at Anderson and Girls Orchards.

Families flock from all over for all of the fun that awaits at Anderson and Girls Orchards. It's only an hour away from Grand Rapids, plus visitors won't walk away hungry with a variety of treats from their shop.

From fresh donuts and ice cream to lunch specials, Anderson and Girls will take good care of the family during your summer fun.

Owner Terry Anderson brought Frosty the Alpaca and Milo the Ferret to the studio, and talked about all the fun activities families can do at their farm and petting zoo.

Anderson & Girls Orchards is located at 2985 North Sheridan Road in Stanton.

For more information, visit andersonandgirls.com or call (989) 831-4228.

Don't forget to follow them on Facebook to stay updated on upcoming events.