Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Get up close and personal with exotic critters at Anderson & Girls Orchards

Posted 10:55 AM, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54AM, May 23, 2019

Camels, lemurs, and wallabyes, oh my! See all of these wild animals up close and personal, for free, at Anderson and Girls Orchards.

Families flock from all over for all of the fun that awaits at Anderson and Girls Orchards. It's only an hour away from Grand Rapids, plus visitors won't walk away hungry with a variety of treats from their shop.

From fresh donuts and ice cream to lunch specials, Anderson and Girls will take good care of the family during your summer fun.

Owner Terry Anderson brought Frosty the Alpaca and Milo the Ferret to the studio, and talked about all the fun activities families can do at their farm and petting zoo.

Anderson & Girls Orchards is located at 2985 North Sheridan Road in Stanton.

For more information, visit andersonandgirls.com or call (989) 831-4228.

Don't forget to follow them on Facebook to stay updated on upcoming events.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.