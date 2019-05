× Kzoo police searching for runaway teen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a teen who ran away from her home.

Savanna Maxwell, 15, was last seen around 2:39 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo.

She is described as standing 5-foot-4, weighing 100 pounds and having brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Kalamazoo dispatchers at 269-488-8911.