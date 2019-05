PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 19-year-old Marcellus man is dead after a workplace accident Thursday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff says that Rocky Stoner, 19, was moving a metal roof truss with another employee when the truss touched a nearby power line. Stoner was electrocuted and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The other employee was using a forklift to move the truss and was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.