Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

MIS adds Pit Road Acceleration Club for FireKeepers Casino 400

Posted 12:40 AM, May 23, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway is coming up on June 9th.

Among the new attractions this year is a the Pit Road Acceleration Club.

"We moved our acceleration tent which is kind of kind of a hospitality area for folks that have tickets" MIS president Rick Brenner said.   "Then you have a place where you can get breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack and we put that right on pit road. It's an 80 by 280 foot tent, it's air conditioned, the driver's meeting will be inside that tent so you will get an opportunity to see every driver because they all come to that meeting, there is also Q and A's with other drivers and entertainment throughout the weekend in there and a brand new 12 foot by 200 foot deck with some high end patio looking right over pit road."

The entire interview with Rick will air Sunday night on FOX 17 news at ten in the Sports Sizzle.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.