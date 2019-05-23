MIS adds Pit Road Acceleration Club for FireKeepers Casino 400

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway is coming up on June 9th.

Among the new attractions this year is a the Pit Road Acceleration Club.

"We moved our acceleration tent which is kind of kind of a hospitality area for folks that have tickets" MIS president Rick Brenner said. "Then you have a place where you can get breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack and we put that right on pit road. It's an 80 by 280 foot tent, it's air conditioned, the driver's meeting will be inside that tent so you will get an opportunity to see every driver because they all come to that meeting, there is also Q and A's with other drivers and entertainment throughout the weekend in there and a brand new 12 foot by 200 foot deck with some high end patio looking right over pit road."

The entire interview with Rick will air Sunday night on FOX 17 news at ten in the Sports Sizzle.