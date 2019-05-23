Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. If you're hoping to shoot off any fireworks this holiday weekend, there are a few things to know.

A new statewide law has reduced the number of days fireworks can be used from 30 to 12. If they're fired outside those designated dates, you could be hit with a $1,000 fine.

The bills passed after communities complained of fireworks going off at all hours of the day.

For Memorial Day weekend, fireworks can only be used on Saturday and Sunday until 11:45 p.m.

2. One of Michigan's well-known race tracks will soon be under new ownership.

Nascar is buying International Speedway Corporation, which owns Michigan International Speedway in Jackson County.

The $2 billion deal comes a year after speculation the owners were looking to sell, and some recent layoffs.

Nascar owns racing facilities, like Daytona and Talladega. The deal is expected to close sometime this year.

3. Want to get squatching? Michigan actually ranks fourth on a list to hunt down Big Foot!

The Travel Channel, using data from the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, has compiled a list of the best states to see the legendary Sasquatch, and Michigan landed at number four.

The data is a combination of eyewitness accounts, recently uncovered anthropological evidence and a possible government cover-up of a bigfoot being held in captivity.

Washington State tops the list, California comes in second, and Pennsylvania is third.

4. John Ball Zoo needs help naming two of its newest residents. The Toco Toucans arrived in Grand Rapids from the San Diego Zoo this week.

The male will be a year old in July, and the female is 2-years-old.

Zoo guests have submitted their name suggestions, and it's been narrowed down to the top four: Banana and Mango, Tilly and Tango, Peanut and Cashew, and Tica and Fernando.

Cast your vote online by visiting the zoo's Facebook and Instagram pages.

5. Looking for a dairy-free dessert? Hudsonville IceCream now has you covered!

The creamery just released seven new dairy-free flavors, from Peanut Butter Truffle to Cherry Fudge, Chocolate, and Mint Fudge. They'be been developing the recipe for more than two years.

They are available at any local Meijer store.