Motorcyclist not expected to survive crash with a deer

PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A motorcyclist is not expected to survive a crash with a deer in Barry County.

The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night on Norris Road, just north of 4 Mile in Prairieville Township.

Michigan State Police say Justin Skaggs, 33, of Battle Creek, hit a deer while driving his motorcycle. He was taken to Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids by Aero Med. Hospital staff told police that Skaggs was expected to be taken off of life support and was not expected to survive.

Police say that neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been factors in the crash.