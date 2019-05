× MSP investigating graffiti on Branch Co. building

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating a vandalism incident on a storage building in Branch County.

Authorities say a building in the 600 block of E Central Road in Ovid Township, near Coldwater, was vandalized with graffiti sometime between Sunday and 10 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.