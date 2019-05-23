No carts allowed: Effects of rain on West Michigan’s golfing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- Golfers are experiencing a late start to the season because of rain.

At Lincoln Country Club, some of the greens are cordoned off because of how wet it is. No carts are allowed in those areas.

"It's really soaked in the back a lot," said Maleah Mursch, Event Manager at Lincoln Country Club. "It's made it hard to get a lot of the carts out."

Some days have been so wet that they haven't allowed golfers to take out a cart onto the course at all. Even parts of the course look more like a pond. It could take weeks for the entire course to dry entirely.

"We really check the weather and the radar a lot. So we do that in the morning. We do it all throughout the day while we're here, and we try our best to keep the course open to keep the golf carts open," said Mursch.

So far this season, Lincoln Country Club hasn't been forced to close.