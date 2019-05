× One man killed in Muskegon Heights shooting; officers looking for gunman

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich.– Officers are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex.

It happened late Wednesday night at East Park Manor on East Hovey Street.

We’re told one man was shot and killed. Officers found the suspect’s vehicle as a K9 unit continues looking for the gunman.

This is a developing situation. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.