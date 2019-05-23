Open call for all musicians: Walk the Beat in Grand Haven wants top talent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Any and all musicians are welcome to apply for Walk the Beat, a music festival helping raise money for kids without access to the arts.

50 bands will be selected to play at 25 venues in Grand Haven. Musicians will be paid $75 per person. If you have a band of more than four people it's limited to $300.

First prize winners get 40 hours of studio time at Third Coast Recording with Bill Chrisler, located at 1447 Washington Ave, Grand Haven. Second prize gets $500.

"In the last 40 years, I’ve traveled with John Mayer. I'm still on the road with Maroon 5. I did nine years with Christina Aguilera, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and worked with Paul McCartney," Chrisler said.

The free event is a four hour music festival on Saturday, August 10th. All proceeds raised from the event will help local music departments, juvenile detention centers and adult reentry programs.

You can also 'Repeat the Beat' by donating any unused instruments at Grand Haven's Loutit District Library.