Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Open call for all musicians: Walk the Beat in Grand Haven wants top talent

Posted 8:43 AM, May 23, 2019, by

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Any and all musicians are welcome to apply for Walk the Beat, a music festival helping raise money for kids without access to the arts.

50 bands will be selected to play at 25 venues in Grand Haven. Musicians will be paid $75 per person. If you have a band of more than four people it's limited to $300.

First prize winners get 40 hours of studio time at Third Coast Recording with Bill Chrisler, located at 1447 Washington Ave, Grand Haven. Second prize gets $500.

"In the last 40 years, I’ve traveled with John Mayer. I'm still on the road with Maroon 5. I did nine years with Christina Aguilera, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and worked with Paul McCartney," Chrisler said.

The free event is a four hour music festival on Saturday, August 10th. All proceeds raised from the event will help local music departments, juvenile detention centers and adult reentry programs.

You can also 'Repeat the Beat' by donating any unused instruments at Grand Haven's Loutit District Library.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.