Dispatch: someone stabbed in Holland, taken to hospital

HOLLAND, Mich. — Someone was stabbed in Holland late Thursday night, and authorities from three departments were investigating. But few details were available right away.

The call to dispatchers came in at 10:15 p.m. The incident occurred in the 700 block of E. 16th Street. That’s between S. Waverly Road and Hope Avenue.

Ottawa County Central Dispatchers tell FOX 17 no information was provided to them from the field about the age or gender of the person stabbed. But Dispatch did say someone was taken to a hospital.

No word was immediately available on the extent of injuries incurred.

Dispatch Authority said Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies, as well as Holland Police and Holland Fire departments were on the scene investigating how it happened.

No suspect information was provided police at the time of this report, or if they had a suspect.