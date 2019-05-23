Pitcher cocktail recipes to serve at your next summer party

Just in time for Summer and Memorial Day, celebrate with batch cocktails at your next party. These simple pitcher cocktails are fun and take a lot of the stress out of planning a party.
Nate Blury from the Original Tin Cup stopped by to make some of these recipes just to show how easy it is!
Batch Paloma
- 2 2/3 cups tequila (we are using G4)
- 2 2/3 cups grapefruit juice/soda
- 1 cup lime juice
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 tsp salt. (10 oz sparkling water to top off individual servings)
Batch Hurricane
- 4 cups light rum
- 4 cups dark rum
- 4 cups passion fruit juice
- 1 ½ pineapple juice
- 1 ½ orange juice
- ½ cup lime juice
- ¼ grenadine
Refrigerate and let sit for 4 hours before serving. Garnish with Orange Slice and Cherries.
In-Booze Bloody Mary Kit
Add 2 cups Vodka ( we are using Lake Life Vodka) to a mason jar and add the infusion bag and let sit for 3 days.
When it comes time to serve add 1.5 Ounces vodka to 6 oz of tomato juice and garnish with your favorite items.
Original Tin Cup is proud to announce its partnership with In-Booze Cocktail Kits. Be sure to order one from OriginalTinCup.com and use the code Fox17 at checkout for an exclusive discount for viewers.