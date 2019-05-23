Pitcher cocktail recipes to serve at your next summer party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just in time for Summer and Memorial Day, celebrate with batch cocktails at your next party. These simple pitcher cocktails are fun and take a lot of the stress out of planning a party.

Nate Blury from the Original Tin Cup stopped by to make some of these recipes just to show how easy it is!

Batch Paloma

2 2/3 cups tequila (we are using G4)

2 2/3 cups grapefruit juice/soda

1 cup lime juice

1 cup water

1/2 tsp salt. (10 oz sparkling water to top off individual servings)

Batch Hurricane

4 cups light rum

4 cups dark rum

4 cups passion fruit juice

1 ½ pineapple juice

1 ½ orange juice

½ cup lime juice

¼ grenadine

Refrigerate and let sit for 4 hours before serving. Garnish with Orange Slice and Cherries.

In-Booze Bloody Mary Kit



Add 2 cups Vodka ( we are using Lake Life Vodka) to a mason jar and add the infusion bag and let sit for 3 days.

When it comes time to serve add 1.5 Ounces vodka to 6 oz of tomato juice and garnish with your favorite items.

