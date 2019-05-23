Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police investigating second theft from BC retirement home

Posted 4:58 PM, May 23, 2019

Surveillance images of men believed to be involved in thefts from a Battle Creek senior retirement facility.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating a second theft this month at a senior retirement facility in Battle Creek.

Police say a man in a red shirt entered the building May 19 claiming to be checking fire alarms and preceded to steal property from an elderly woman’s room.

The first incident happened May 6, a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt entered the building and stole several items from a woman’s person after he asked her for a glass of water.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Anyone with information on either of the men’s identities is asked to call Battle Creek police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3338.

1 Comment

  • steve

    What in hell’s happened to this country? Do they now have to put armed security personnel at the entrances to retirement homes? Good Lord.

    Reply
