Police investigating second theft from BC retirement home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating a second theft this month at a senior retirement facility in Battle Creek.

Police say a man in a red shirt entered the building May 19 claiming to be checking fire alarms and preceded to steal property from an elderly woman’s room.

The first incident happened May 6, a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt entered the building and stole several items from a woman’s person after he asked her for a glass of water.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Anyone with information on either of the men’s identities is asked to call Battle Creek police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3338.