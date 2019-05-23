Sturgis man arrested for murder and dismemberment of a corpse

STURGIS, Mich. – A Sturgis man is in custody and expected to be charged with murder, dismemberment of a corpse and failure to report a death.

Sturgis Police were called late Wednesday night to a residence in the 200 block of N. Maple on a anonymous tip that a man was storing the body of a woman in his apartment. Police responded and were given consent to search the apartment. While gathering evidence, the St. Joseph County Major Crime Scene Task Force was activated and a full search warrant was executed.

The 35-year-old man was taken into custody. Police did not reveal what was found, but the man is expected to be charged with open murder, dismemberment and failure to report a death.

No identities have been released of the suspect or the victim. Police say the victim had not been previously reported as missing.

We’ll have more details when they become available.