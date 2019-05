WYOMING, Mich. – Police have released a surveillance photo from an overnight burglary of a gas station.

The burglary happened about 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rich Gas Station at 32nd and S. Division in Wyoming. Police say the video shows the suspect damaging a glass door to get inside and then stealing items.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.