3 hospitalized after crash at Cass Co. intersection

Posted 8:59 PM, May 24, 2019, by

File photo.

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were hospitalized Friday evening after a crash in Cass County.

It happened around 5:03 p.m. near the intersection of Dailey Road and Peavine Street in Lagrange Township, south of Dowagiac.

An eastbound vehicle didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection, causing a crash with a northbound vehicle.

The driver and passenger in the eastbound vehicle, as well as the other driver, were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

