5 priests charged with sex crimes in Michigan, including one from Kalamazoo Diocese

(AP/FOX 17) Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says prosecutors have brought sexual abuse charges against five Catholic priests as part of her office's investigation into clergy abuse.

Nessel said Friday that the priests served in dioceses in Detroit, Lansing and Kalamazoo, and that they've been charged with various counts of criminal sexual conduct. She says four of them have been arrested in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, and that the fifth awaits extradition from India.

Father Jacob Vellian, 84, of the Diocese of Kalamazoo, was charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st degree, in Berrien County. He currently lives in India.

"He (Vellian) has not yet been arrested, but he is proof positive that you cannot live long enough and you cannot run far enough away to escape our investigation," Nessel said Friday.

A sixth priest faces an administrative complaint and has had his counseling license suspended by the state.

Nessel is among more than a dozen attorneys general investigating or reviewing clergy abuse following a shocking Pennsylvania grand jury report last year detailing seven decades of child sex abuse by more than 300 predator priests.

She has asked the state's seven dioceses to suspend their own internal review processes until her office's probe is complete.

Nessel's office is still taking tips from victims of sexual abuse from Michigan priests. You can contact her office at 1-844-324-3374.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.