Donut Conspiracy opens new Grandville store

Posted 4:10 AM, May 24, 2019

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A West Michigan favorite is expanding and opening up two new stores this year.

Owners of The Donut Conspiracy will open the doors to their newest location, 3819 Rivertown Parkway Suite 600 in Grandville at 6 a.m. Friday.

The store will be the first to feature a full coffee bar featuring Schuil Coffee Co. as well as the company’s famous Maple Bacon Long Johns, Peanut Butter Cup, and Fruity Pebbles donuts.

Later in 2019, owner Brooke Lavender says she plans to open a third location in Cascade Township.

