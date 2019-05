Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- There is a new treasure hunt and escape room for you to take on in West Michigan.

Rockford Riddler is hosting its grand opening on Saturday, May 25 from 12-9 p.m., located 122 Courtland St. NE Suite 202 in Rockford.

The owner, Katie DeBoer, says the mission is a mix between a treasure hunt and escape room involving many downtown Rockford businesses.

The first 10 teams to sign-up Saturday will receive 50% off. For more information, you can also find them on Facebook.