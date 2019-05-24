Fire causes serious damage to South Haven home; no injuries

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A home was seriously damaged after a fire broke out Friday afternoon in South Haven.

The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly after 3 p.m. in the 600 block of St. Joseph Street.

Officials said the home is owned by an Illinois family who recently went to it for the holiday weekend, and they were there when the fire started. Everyone was able to get out safely.

The home next door was also damaged from the heat of the blaze.

There were no injuries in the fire. Investigators say it appears to have been accidental but are still working to determine what caused it.