Friday’s Friend: Duke

Posted 11:41 AM, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:40AM, May 24, 2019

Duke is a 7-year-old retriever mix and is part of the Silver Paw Program. He can be cautious at first but will get more comfortable with time. He will work well with older/respectful children and a child meeting before adoption. He would do best in a routine home.

Obedience Classes - HSWM holds 7 different obedience classes, each class is focused on whatever level your dog may be at. For instance, a puppy class, a reactive dog class, or a shy dog class.

Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special - All adult dogs are just $95 through May 26. Heartworm positive dogs are free waived but the adopter must pay $100 for heartworm treatment and approximately $70 for heartworm preventative (6 months worth) which HSWM will match.

Adopt a Shelter Cat Month Adoption Special - June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, and HSWM is celebrating early this Saturday with $15 adult cat adoption fees through June! If you've been thinking about adopting a kitty, now is the time.

To learn more, visit hswestmi.org or call (616)-453-8900.

