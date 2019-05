Please enable Javascript to watch this video

May is Neurosciences Month which includes stroke, brain tumor and ALS awareness. Spectrum Health neurologist, Paul Twydell, DO, stopped by FOX 17 Morning Mix to talk about the ALS Program.

To learn more, you visit spectrumhealth.org/neuro

You can also call 616.267.7104 or visit 2750 E. Beltline NE, Grand Rapids.