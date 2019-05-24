Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Gov. Whitmer, GOP reach deal to reform no-fault auto insurance

Posted 8:26 AM, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:28AM, May 24, 2019

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have reached a deal with Governor Whitmer on legislation to cut the state’s high car insurance premiums.

“After constructive conversations over the past week, I am pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement in concept on bipartisan auto no-fault reform legislation that will lower costs and protect coverage for Michigan drivers,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.

The deal guarantees rate relief for every Michigan driver,  provides a choice in coverage levels and  establishes more uniform and structured compensation levels for medical providers.

It would also remove the ability of insurance companies to discriminate based on non-driving factors.

Whitmer says she looks forward to working with the legislature to pass and sign this important legislation into law.

Michigan is the only state to require that drivers buy unlimited personal injury protection benefits with their auto insurance policy.

1 Comment

