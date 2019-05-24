Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Grandville Police release photo of indecent exposure suspect

Posted 10:42 AM, May 24, 2019

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect in an indecent exposure incident.

The incident happened near the Rivertown Crossings Mall on Wednesday about 10:30 a.m.  Police say that the suspect may be the same person who was involved in a similar incident in Millennium Park in Walker later on Wednesday.  In that instance, a woman reported having a man who was not wearing pants follow her.

The suspect is believed to be driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Anyone with information should call Grandville Police at 616-538-6110 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

 

