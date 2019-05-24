Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Meijer Gardens opens new rooftop garden

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has opened its new Stuart and Barbara Padnos Rooftop Sculpture Garden.

Located on top of the recently completed 22,000 square foot Covenant Learning Center, this unique space is unlike any other garden or rooftop in West Michigan.

The Padnos Rooftop Sculpture Garden is part of the Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love expansion project and furthers Meijer Gardens’ mission of promoting the enjoyment, understanding and appreciation of gardens, sculpture, the natural environment and the arts.

The garden has been designed to be a beautiful, flexible space for events, weddings, gatherings and everyday enjoyment.

The $115 million Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love expansion project underway at Meijer Gardens is addressing facility needs that came from significant growth over the institution’s 24-year history.

