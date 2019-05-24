Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Memorial Day Parades in West Michigan

Marines Honor Guard and Veterans carrying Military Branch flags.

(FOX 17) – Remember those who fought and died for our country at any one of the many Memorial Day Parades around West Michigan. If your area isn’t listed, check your city or town’s website or social media pages.  Most parades are in the downtown areas, but you may want to check ahead for road closures and detours.

Also, these are only parades. Several other areas are holding other services and remembrances.

All parades are Monday, May 27, except for Grand Rapids, which is always on May 30, the official Memorial Day.

Allegan County

  • Douglas – 10:00 a.m.
  • Saugatuck – 9:00 a.m.
  • Plainwell – 11:00 a.m.

Barry County

  • Hastings – 9:30 a.m.
  • Middleville – 10:30 a.m.

Calhoun County

  • Marshall – 10:00 a.m.

Kalamazoo County

  • Kalamazoo – 9:15 a.m.
  • Vicksburg – 10:00 a.m.

Kent County

  • Caledonia – Noon
  • Grand Rapids – May 30, 7:00 p.m.
  • Lowell – 10:00 a.m.
  • Walker – Noon

Muskegon County

  • Fruitport – 2:00 p.m.
  • Muskegon – 9:00 a.m.

Newaygo County

  • Fremont – 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa County

  • Georgetown Township – 9:00 a.m.
  • Grand Haven – 9:30 a.m.
  • Holland – 9:30 a.m.
  • Jamestown Township – 10:00 a.m.
  • Spring Lake – 10:30 a.m.

 

