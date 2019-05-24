Michigan House approves car insurance legislation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan House of Representatives has voted to approve bipartisan legislation to cut the state's high car insurance premiums.

The vote passed 94-15. Democratic Grand Rapids Reps. David LaGrand and Rachel Hood voted against the measure.

In a statement, Hood said the bill doesn't go far enough to design a system to hold insurers accountable, guarantee lower rates and protect access to lifelong healthcare coverage for crash victims.

"The plan before us today doesn't go far enough to solve this problem for our most vulnerable citizens ... and delivers an overwhelming and confusing system that many of my constituents will struggle to navigate," the statement says.

The Senate may vote on the legislation Friday evening.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday morning said in a statement that the "agreement in concept" will "will lower costs and protect coverage for Michigan drivers."

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said in a statement that lawmakers' vote "will finally fix our broken car insurance system."

Michigan is the only state to require that drivers buy unlimited personal injury protection benefits with their auto insurance policy.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.