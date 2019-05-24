Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. If you're one of the thousands of people that plan to travel over Memorial Day weekend, you'll find a little relief at the pump this year.

Gas prices for this weekend will average at $2.85 a gallon, that's about 10 cents lower than last year.

There'll be more traffic too, AAA estimates a record $35.6 million people will be on the roads this holiday weekend. That's up to three and a half percent from last year and the highest number in about a decade.

Reasons for the hump include consumer confidence and low unemployment.

2. Some soggy greens could really put a damper on your weekend golf plans at some locations. The rain has caused some areas of Lincoln Country Club to be roped off, meaning no golf carts are allowed in those areas.

Some days have been so wet that they haven't allowed golfers to take carts onto the course.

At this point in the season, Lincoln Country Club has managed to stay open without closing their greens entirely. So if you want to golf, be prepared to walk.

3. Indoor plans might be a good back-up this weekend just in case it rains again. Check out the new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, Changing America.

It shows the relationship between two great people's movements that resulted in the emancipation proclamation of 1863.

The exhibit is open until October, and it's free with general admission.

4. It's one of the hottest trends in tourism and it's called Heritage Travel.

Thousands of people, including Todd and Leigh Ann, have taken a simple saliva DNA test to find out where their ancestors came from. Now travel based on DNA is becoming a booming market.

While heritage mapping is far from flawless, and can't pinpoint exact cities or stories, just visiting the country of ancestry is a way to feel a connection with the past like never before.

5. Calling all Instagram addicts, there's a chance to get your dream job!

A London-based startup called PErfocal is searching for their next "Instascout." For about $63,000 a year, the new hire will travel around the UK to find the most "Instagrammable" places. Plus all food, travel, and accommodation expenses are covered.

According to the company's ad, applicants need to have a passion for social media and basic photography skills.

The ideal candidate will also have a background in graphic design. Head to perfocal.com/careers to apply.