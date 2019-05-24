New “Changing America” exhibit to open at GRPM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Public Museum is gearing up for the opening of its new "Changing America" exhibit.

The exhibit examines the relationship between two great people's movements, The Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 and the March on Washington of 1963, which both grew out of decades of bold actions, resistance, organization, and vision.

The exhibit was created by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and the National Museum of American History and was toured nationwide by the American Library Association’s Public Program Office before landing at GRPM.

The exhibit opens May 25 and runs through October of 2019 and will be located in the LACKS changing gallery on the Museum’s third floor, and will be free with general admission. Kent County adult residents receive reduced general admission and Kent County resident children aged 17 and under receive free general admission to the GRPM.