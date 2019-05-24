New road projects begin after Memorial Day weekend

More road crews will be getting busy all around West Michigan after the Memorial Day weekend.

Here are the new projects that begin on freeways and state roads May 28:

US-131 in Allegan County

Nightly lane closures on US-131 northbound and southbound for resurfacing between the Kent/Allegan county line to just south of the Wayland exit 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Weekend lane closures around the clock each weekend Fridays 9 p.m. to no later than Mondays 5 a.m.

May 28 – August 30.

M-66 in Ionia County

Northbound M-66 closed from M-50 to just south of I-96 for resurfacing and other improvements.

Southbound open.

May 28 – August 31.

Forest Park Road in Norton Shores