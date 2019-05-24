× Power outage in Portage: some traffic lights out, as well

PORTAGE, Mich. — Consumers Energy estimates power will be restore to more than 6,000 of its electrical customers by 1 a.m. Saturday.

That, after an equipment failure shut the lights off to homes and businesses along the I-94 corridor around 8:05 p.m. Friday, per the Consumers Outage Map.

Portage Department of Public Safety told FOX 17 at 11:20 p.m. Friday most of the traffic lights from Centre Avenue north to about I-94 were out.

“And there’s some along Oakland Drive that are out south of I-94, and some on Romence Road – and these are just the ones that have been reported to us, so far.”

Some of the outages may be restored before 1 a.m., according to Consumers Energy.

The specific cause of the equipment failure was not available.