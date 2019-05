× Power restored along Fuller Avenue after crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Power has been restored after a crash that led to a massive power outage along Fuller Avenue.

It was a crash overnight that caused traffic and stop lights to stop working on Fuller Avenue between Michigan Street and 3 Mile Road in Grand Rapids.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, close to 500 customers on Grand Rapids’ NE side were without power as of 5 a.m. Friday.

