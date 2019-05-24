Raise money for local shelters at Wine & Wags on June 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wine, spirits, music, and dogs! Beverages will be flowing and tails will be wagging at Round Barn Winery for Wine and Wags on June 1.

Come with your dog, enjoy some wine, stay for the music, and possibly leave with a new best friend!

All proceeds will be donated to the participating shelters and rescues:

- Paws of Hope

- Allies for Greyhounds

- Berrien County Animal Control

- Animal Aid of Southwest Michigan

- Pet Refuge

- Heartland Small Animal Rescue

Wine and Wags will take place at Round Barn Winery, located at 10983 Hills Road in Baroda. Tickets cost $5 per person at the door.

For more information, visit roundbarn.com.