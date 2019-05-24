Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Strong storms possible later this evening

Posted 11:20 AM, May 24, 2019, by

Scattered rain showers will continue into the mid-afternoon period here on Friday as temps only slowly rise through the upper half of the 50s and lower 60s. The mercury will reach its peak this evening in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees as a warm front lifts northward into West Michigan. Dew points will also steadily rise this evening and overnight as more humid air arrives. As this happens, the nocturnal low-level jet stream begins to strengthen and surges into the region interacting with the aforementioned warm front significantly enhancing moisture convergence over West Michigan.

What does this all mean? This means showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread late evening into the early overnight. A few of these storms could show enough development to become strong, or even reach severe limits. Gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall are to be the main threats with any of the stronger storms. Expect wet weather to be around in the form of scattered showers, or a thundershower, through Saturday morning and afternoon as well.

