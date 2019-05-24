Zoodles, new healthy alternatives now available at Noodles & Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a healthier alternative? Noodles and Company now has plenty of options for those looking to add more veggies, and fewer carbs, into their life with Zoodles!

A zoodle is a spiralized zucchini “noodle” that can be substituted in any dish. More than 2.5 million pounds of Zoodles have been consumed nationally since the launch of the Zoodle in May 2018

Noodles World Kitchen recently unveiled a new menu that is largely plant-based, but that also includes options for many dietary lifestyle choices such as:

Zucchini & Asparagus with Lemon Sauce: Zucchini noodles and fresh asparagus in a tangy lemon cream sauce with Roma tomatoes and roasted zucchini. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs and parsley.

Zucchetti Garlic & Wine sauce with Balsamic Chicken: A 50/50 combination of zucchini noodles and spaghetti noodles in a white wine garlic sauce with balsamic chicken, roasted zucchini, Roma tomatoes, spinach, onion, and basil. Finished with Parmesan cheese and lemon.

Whole Wheat Fresca

Gluten-Friendly Pipette Rosa

Gluten-Friendly Pipette Mac

