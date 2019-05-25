Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Grants to help districts buy new school buses in Allegan Co.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than $600,000 in grants is being awarded to eight Michigan school districts to help buy 28 new school buses.

Districts in Fennville, Fowlerville, Hamilton, Hillsdale, Hopkins, Livonia, Ludington and Wayne-Westland are getting the funding.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the new buses will use either clean diesel or propane technology. That’s expected to reduce exposure by students to harmful exhaust fumes and particles from the buses.

The state says contaminants from diesel exhaust include more than 40 substances listed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as having known adverse health impacts.

It also says diesel emissions from older buses may contribute to long-term damage to the environment and affect climate.

