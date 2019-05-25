GRPD investigates fatal US-131 crash near Hall Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A three-vehicle accident early Saturday morning shut down a stretch of U.S.-131 in Grand Rapids, and police say one person was killed.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes, south of Hall Street.

Grand Rapids Police tell FOX-17 two cars and a semi-truck were involved. Details about how it happened are being investigated by the GRPD Traffic Accident Unit.

The Forensics Unit also is investigating. The name, gender and age of the person killed have not been released yet by police. Information about the other people involved in the crash also was not released.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 131 were shut down for about five hours. They reopened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.